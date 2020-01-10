extra course

Moody Tongue Brewing even has decadent desserts

By
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagosouth looppilsenbreweryfoodextra coursedessertscraft beerbeer
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXTRA COURSE
Visit Ludlow Liquors for Pizza Monday or try some vegan options
EXTRA COURSE: Beer-to-go at District Brew Yards
Looking for a healthy option post-Thanksgiving? Try Kaliflower in Chicago's Loop
EXTRA COURSE: Chocolate decadence dessert at Boeufhaus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter storm to bring rain, ice, snow to Chicago area
How to prepare for an ice storm
Family of educator killed in Orland Park hit-and-run sues retired priest
Red light camera company fires back at ticket collection halt
Coyote captured after 2 attacks, series of sightings
Volunteer musicians bring 'healing power of music' to Chicago patients
Mom brutally attacked by teen girls outside CA high school
Show More
Getting out of debt after holiday season
Pelosi: House moving to send impeachment to Senate next week
CDC estimates 9.7 million cases of the flu this season
'Jeopardy!': Will Game 4 determine who earns GOAT title?
Marijuana-related emergency room visits up after legalization
More TOP STORIES News