recall

More than 100 vegetable products recalled for listeria concerns

The Mann Packaging Co. is voluntarily recalling more than 100 vegetable products sold in the United States and Canada for possible listeria contamination.

The recall is in response to a notification by the Food and Drug Administration and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency for a potential contamination of listeria monocytogenes, reported CNN.

The packages have a "Best If Enjoyed By" date of October 11, 2019, to November 16, 2019. The packaged vegetables were sold under a variety of brand names, including Mann's, HEB, Del Monte, Hungryroot, Marketside, O Organics, Signature Farms, Sysco and Trader Joe's.

A full list and images for products in the United States can be found here, while the full list for Canada can be found here.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with these products to date, according to the company.

Listeria monocytogenes is a pathogenic bacteria that can cause listeriosis. Listeriosis can cause fevers, headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea in healthy individuals.

What is Listeria? What to know about the bacteria that can cause listeriosis
EMBED More News Videos

Here's what you should know about Listeria.



However, the infection can be fatal for some people. Pregnant women and their newborns, adults over the age of 65 and people with weakened immune systems are the most at risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

An estimated 1,600 people are infected by listeriosis every year and approximately 260 die, according to the CDC.

Mann Packaging says customers should throw out any affected products. If customers have any questions, they should call the company at 1-844-927-0707 or email the company at consumers@mannpacking.com.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinklisteriarecallvegetableu.s. & world
RECALL
Nestlé recalls cookie dough after reports of pieces of rubber
Apples sold in IL recalled due to listeria
J&J recalls baby powder after trace asbestos found in bottle
Frozen beef sold in Illinois recalled for E. coli risk
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Buffalo Wild Wings fires Naperville employees involved in alleged racist incident
Chicago woman's pictures used to create 'fake reviews' online
North side shoreline braces for winter weather, lake levels continue to rise
Supt. Johnson outlines proposed CPD budget
Bodies of retired couple traveling the country found in Texas
CDC: Ground beef likely cause of Salmonella outbreak that killed 1
Black Friday deals on eBay have begun
Show More
18 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence
Hispanic man says he was doused with battery acid in hate crime
CPD sergeant running in Hot Chocolate Run in SWAT gear saves life, gets engaged
Teen charged in shooting of 7-year-old trick-or-treater in Little Village appears in court
Hundreds of Okla. inmates released in largest commutation in US history
More TOP STORIES News