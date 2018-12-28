FOOD & DRINK

Morton's The Steakhouse rings in the new year with filet sandwich recipe

EMBED </>More Videos

People who plan to ring in the New Year at home this weekend can add a special touch to their celebration with the food.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
People who plan to ring in the New Year at home this weekend can add a special touch to their celebration with the food.

Executive Chef Tim Soldat from Morton's The Steakhouse is here with a simple New Year's Eve recipe.

Morton's The Steakhouse is open on New Year's Eve from 5 p.m. to midnight and from 4 to 9 p.m. on New Year's Day. The restaurants will feature their regular menu along with specials including Cte de Boeuf, Steak & Lobster Oscar and a Holiday Bliss cocktail.

There are two locations in downtown Chicago and several locations in the suburbs.
Filet Sandwiches Recipe
Approx. 1 pound - Beef Tenderloin
Approx. 1 TBL - Seasoned salt
1 dozen - Small rolls, rectangular "finger rolls"
6 TBL - Mustard Mayonnaise sauce

Pre-heat grill or oven broiler to approximately 450 degrees. Split the rolls down the center. Set aside. Season the tenderloin and place on the grill or in the broiler. Cook the tenderloin for about 5 to 7 minutes, turning every minute or two. Remove the tenderloin and set on the side to rest.

Place the rolls, cut side down on a sheet pan and place them in the oven. Cook until hot and browned on the cut side.

Remove the rolls and spread the Mustard Mayonnaise sauce on the cut side of the rolls. Slice the tenderloin and divide the meat on the roll bottoms. Place the tops of the rolls on the sandwiches and separate the rolls. Place the individual sandwiches on a serving tray and serve immediately.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrestaurantsrestaurantsteakrecipeLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
McDonald's to add 'breakfast only' items to morning menu
3 food and drink events to plan for in Chicago this weekend
Coffee Lab & Roasters makes Lakeview debut, with coffee, tea and more
Dos Toros Taqueria brings Mexican fare to Streeterville
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Illinois teen dies, mom accused of hiding medical condition
Carjacking victim run over by own car in Old Town
Man, 72, killed in Niles hit-and-run crash ID'd
President Trump threatens to shut down entire border with Mexico
Lost wedding ring returned thanks to Instant Pot
McDonald's to add 'breakfast only' items to morning menu
Chris Burrous, KTLA weekend morning anchor, dies at 43
3 food and drink events to plan for in Chicago this weekend
Show More
Teddy bear with ashes inside given as white elephant gift
Suspect accused of killing Newman Police Corporal captured, Modesto Bee reports
Man charged in Lakeview armed robbery after arrest on CTA Red Line train
Social worker left surprise $11M to children's charities
Chris Brown charged with monkey-related misdemeanors
More News