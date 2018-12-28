Morton's The Steakhouse rings in the new year with filet sandwich recipe

People who plan to ring in the New Year at home this weekend can add a special touch to their celebration with the food.Executive Chef Tim Soldat from Morton's The Steakhouse is here with a simple New Year's Eve recipe.Morton's The Steakhouse is open on New Year's Eve from 5 p.m. to midnight and from 4 to 9 p.m. on New Year's Day. The restaurants will feature their regular menu along with specials including Cte de Boeuf, Steak & Lobster Oscar and a Holiday Bliss cocktail.There are two locations in downtown Chicago and several locations in the suburbs.Approx. 1 pound - Beef TenderloinApprox. 1 TBL - Seasoned salt1 dozen - Small rolls, rectangular "finger rolls"6 TBL - Mustard Mayonnaise saucePre-heat grill or oven broiler to approximately 450 degrees. Split the rolls down the center. Set aside. Season the tenderloin and place on the grill or in the broiler. Cook the tenderloin for about 5 to 7 minutes, turning every minute or two. Remove the tenderloin and set on the side to rest.Place the rolls, cut side down on a sheet pan and place them in the oven. Cook until hot and browned on the cut side.Remove the rolls and spread the Mustard Mayonnaise sauce on the cut side of the rolls. Slice the tenderloin and divide the meat on the roll bottoms. Place the tops of the rolls on the sandwiches and separate the rolls. Place the individual sandwiches on a serving tray and serve immediately.