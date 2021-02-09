Food & Drink

Chicago Black Restaurant Week: Mukase serving up Ghanian specialties in Uptown

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- During Black History Month, Chicago is also celebrating Black Restaurant Week and an Uptown spot is bringing the heat during these cold winter months.

Mukase features authentic Ghanaian food like peanut butter soup, spinach stew and a lot of spicy meats.

Agyeiwaa Frimpongthe owner of Mukase as well as manager Mohammed Abu joined ABC7 Tuesday morning about some of their popular dishes.

For more information, visit chiblackrestaurantweek.com.
