MustKetch shares recipes for the prefect tailgating party

Corporate Chef Charlie Baggs from MustKetch joined ABC7 with his tailgating party tips.
Recipe: Chimichurri Sauce
Yield: 1 pint or 16 oz.
Portion Size: 16 1 oz. portions
Ingredients
Sauce
- 2 bunches fresh parsley
- 1 each or as desired Serrano pepper
- 4 cloves fresh garlic
- 4 oz. or 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 2 oz. or 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
- 1/2 tsp. or to taste Morton Kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp. freshly cracked black pepper
Method of preparation
1. Place all the sauce ingredients in a blender
2. Pulse until evenly chopped in blender
3. Pour into ball jar
4. Reserved for tailgate
Recipe: Bloody Mary
Yield: 1 gallon or 128 oz.
Portion Size: 16 - 8 oz. drinks
Ingredients
Drink
- 96 oz. or 3 quarts Sacramento tomato juice
- 12 oz. or 1-1/2 cup original Mustketch
- 2 oz. or cup prepared, white Horseradish
- 2oz. or cup Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tsp. crushed celery seeds
- 1 tsp. ground black pepper
- 16 oz. or 2 cups Tito's or your favorite selection vodka
- Ice cubes as needed per drink
Garnish
- 1 each per drink celery stalks
- 3 each per drink olives with pimentos
- 1 each per drink lime wedge
- 1 sprig per drink fresh rosemary
- As needed for rim, to taste Old bay seasoning
Method of preparation
1. Pour all the drink ingredients into 1-gallon container.
2. Blend with a whist or large spoon until mixed well.
3. Rub the glass with fresh lime wedge
4. Place rim of glass in old bay seasoning
5. Fill glass with ice cubes
6. Fill glass with drink mixture
7. Add the garnish