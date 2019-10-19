Food & Drink

MustKetch shares recipes for the prefect tailgating party

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tailgate parties are all about grilling out. But how about creating your very own condiments?

Corporate Chef Charlie Baggs from MustKetch joined ABC7 with his tailgating party tips.

To learn more about MustKetch, visit www.mustketch.com.

Recipe: Chimichurri Sauce

Yield: 1 pint or 16 oz.

Portion Size: 16 1 oz. portions

Ingredients

Sauce

  • 2 bunches fresh parsley

  • 1 each or as desired Serrano pepper

  • 4 cloves fresh garlic

  • 4 oz. or 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

  • 2 oz. or 1/4 cup red wine vinegar

  • 1/2 tsp. or to taste Morton Kosher salt

  • 1/2 tsp. freshly cracked black pepper


Method of preparation

1. Place all the sauce ingredients in a blender

2. Pulse until evenly chopped in blender

3. Pour into ball jar

4. Reserved for tailgate

Recipe: Bloody Mary

Yield: 1 gallon or 128 oz.

Portion Size: 16 - 8 oz. drinks

Ingredients

Drink

  • 96 oz. or 3 quarts Sacramento tomato juice

  • 12 oz. or 1-1/2 cup original Mustketch

  • 2 oz. or cup prepared, white Horseradish

  • 2oz. or cup Worcestershire sauce

  • 1 tsp. crushed celery seeds

  • 1 tsp. ground black pepper

  • 16 oz. or 2 cups Tito's or your favorite selection vodka

  • Ice cubes as needed per drink


Garnish

  • 1 each per drink celery stalks

  • 3 each per drink olives with pimentos

  • 1 each per drink lime wedge

  • 1 sprig per drink fresh rosemary

  • As needed for rim, to taste Old bay seasoning


Method of preparation

1. Pour all the drink ingredients into 1-gallon container.

2. Blend with a whist or large spoon until mixed well.

3. Rub the glass with fresh lime wedge

4. Place rim of glass in old bay seasoning

5. Fill glass with ice cubes

6. Fill glass with drink mixture

7. Add the garnish
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagofoodrecipetailgate
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTU, CPS negotiations continue on 3rd day of teachers strike
Lightfoot says Supt. Johnson had 'a couple of drinks' before medical episode
Thieves break car windows in Lincoln Park: police
Car with 2 children inside stolen on NW Side
Family claims woman died from Legionnaires' disease contracted at Chicago hospital
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk steps off at Soldier Field
Chicago AccuWeather: Increasingly cloudy with a few showers Saturday
Show More
Former teacher sentenced to 112 years for sexually assaulting child
Jury recommends death penalty for convicted 'Hollywood Ripper'
Social Security robocalls are top reported phone scam, cost $17M so far in 2019
Kellogg's new cereal supports anti-bullying, LGBTQ advocacy
'Flyboy' artist opens first interactive exhibit in Pilsen
More TOP STORIES News