MustKetch shares recipes for the prefect tailgating party

2 bunches fresh parsley

1 each or as desired Serrano pepper

4 cloves fresh garlic

4 oz. or 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

2 oz. or 1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1/2 tsp. or to taste Morton Kosher salt

1/2 tsp. freshly cracked black pepper

96 oz. or 3 quarts Sacramento tomato juice

12 oz. or 1-1/2 cup original Mustketch

2 oz. or cup prepared, white Horseradish

2oz. or cup Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. crushed celery seeds

1 tsp. ground black pepper

16 oz. or 2 cups Tito's or your favorite selection vodka

Ice cubes as needed per drink

1 each per drink celery stalks

3 each per drink olives with pimentos

1 each per drink lime wedge

1 sprig per drink fresh rosemary

As needed for rim, to taste Old bay seasoning

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tailgate parties are all about grilling out. But how about creating your very own condiments?Corporate Chef Charlie Baggs from MustKetch joined ABC7 with his tailgating party tips.To learn more about MustKetch, visit www.mustketch.com Yield: 1 pint or 16 oz.Portion Size: 16 1 oz. portions1. Place all the sauce ingredients in a blender2. Pulse until evenly chopped in blender3. Pour into ball jar4. Reserved for tailgateYield: 1 gallon or 128 oz.Portion Size: 16 - 8 oz. drinks1. Pour all the drink ingredients into 1-gallon container.2. Blend with a whist or large spoon until mixed well.3. Rub the glass with fresh lime wedge4. Place rim of glass in old bay seasoning5. Fill glass with ice cubes6. Fill glass with drink mixture7. Add the garnish