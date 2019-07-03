NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Plenty of people will be chowing down on ribs when the Naperville Ribfest kicks off Wednesday.
The four-day festival features all the barbecue you could ever want, plus live music.
Gates open at noon daily at Knoch Park. The theme for this year's festival is "Last Nights at Knock" since the festival is moving next year.
Ribfest 2019 is scheduled for July 3-6. Headliners include Billy Idol on Wednesday, KC and the Sunshine Band, Flo Rida and a fireworks display Thursday, Brantley Gilbert on Friday and Bad Company on Saturday.
For more information, visit ribfest.net.
ABC7 is a proud sponsor of Naperville Ribfest.
Naperville Ribfest kicks off in Knoch Park Wednesday
RIBFEST
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News