Naperville Ribfest to reopen at 3:30 p.m. after temporary closure

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Naperville's Ribfest will reopen at 3:30 p.m. after a temporary closure from the threat of storms, officials said.

Earlier in the day, master grillers were battling it out for bragging rights on day three of the festival.

Thousands of rib lovers are descending on Knoch Park for the annual event. Friday, 11 rib vendors will face off in three categories: for Best Ribs, Best Sauce and finally Kid's Choice, and the competition is tough!

Jesse Kirsch samples the ribs from 11 different vendors at Naperville Ribfest.



Mary Howenstine, director of marketing for the Exchange Club of Naperville, which sponsors the event, joined ABC7 to talk about Ribfest. Howenstine will be a first-time judge for this year's contest. ABC7's Jesse Kirsch is also serving as one of the judges.

If you haven't made it to the festival just yet, you still have Friday and Saturday to get your fill of ribs. Gates open at noon and country music star Brantley Gilbert is Friday night's music headliner.

It's day three of Naperville's famed Ribfest celebration.



Admission is $5 and concert tickets start at $30. For more information, visit ribfest.net.

WATCH: Tips for cooking the perfect ribs at home
Jim Clayton, owner of Texas Outlaws' Ribs, shares his tips for making barbecue at home.



