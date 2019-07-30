Food & Drink

National Cheesecake Day: Eli's Cheesecake giving away free slices in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tuesday is National Cheesecake Day, and Eli's Cheesecake is celebrating by giving away free slices.

To get a free slice, follow the #ElisMobile hashtag on Twitter to find out the location of Eli's Cheesecake Mobile, with the Big Slice handing out free cheesecake slices around Chicago.

Cheesecake fans can also stop by the Eli's Cheesecake Bakery Café, 6701 West Forest Preserve Drive, Chicago, to enjoy a free slice and savings on all dessert purchases from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit Elicheesecake.com.
