donuts

National Donut Day 2021: Freebies and deals from Dunkin', Krispy Kreme and more

By Brock Koller
EMBED <>More Videos

National Donut Day 2021: Freebies and deals

PHILADELPHIA -- June 4 is National Doughnut Day or National Donut Day, depending on which store you frequent.

Donut Day falls on the first Friday of June of each year.

Dunkin' is celebrating by giving out a free donut with any beverage purchase.



They have also released a line of National Donut Day merchandise including clothing and totes available here.



Krispy Kreme is offering every customer a free doughnut of their choice. It's limited to one per person and only valid in-shop and drive-thru, not for online orders. In addition to National Doughnut Day, guests who have received a COVID vaccination shot are still eligible for one free Original Glazed doughnut.



Duck Donuts is offering a free bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar donut at their stores. No purchase necessary.



DiGiorno, the frozen pizza company, is also getting into the Donut Day fun. They are holding a sweepstakes where you can win a DiiGiornut - a pizza-donut mashup. To enter, you reply to their tweet with #Sweepstakes. The full rules are here.



RELATED: History of National Doughnut Day
EMBED More News Videos

Here are some delicious facts to celebrate National Donut Day from the Action News Morning Team.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfree fooddunkin'doughnutsu.s. & worldkrispy kremeconsumerdonuts
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DONUTS
These donuts are mouthwatering works of art
Krispy Kreme preps to go public (again)
Krispy Kreme brings back Strawberry Glazed for limited time
New Jersey's Bebop's donuts take family recipe nationwide
TOP STORIES
Girl, 15, shot on Lake Shore Drive near Grant Park
Semi-truck carrying fireworks crashes, catches fire on I-294 in Berkeley
Charges filed in girl's 1972 Naperville murder, assault
Should CPD officers be listed as victims in police shooting paperwork?
Chicago moving to Phase 5 with rest of IL, mayor says
Guns N' Roses, Lady Gaga Chicago shows postponed this summer
Woman found dead during Englewood fire: CPD
Show More
Daughter of slain firefighter wears father's jacket to HS graduation
Gov. Pritzker hints he may not run for 2nd term
Chicago mother confronted for wearing mask, told 'go back to Asia'
Alderman blames Chicago 'gang culture' after girl shot in head
Chicago Weather: Sunny, hot Friday
More TOP STORIES News