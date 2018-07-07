FOOD & DRINK

National Hot Dog Month

July is National Hot Dog Month and to celebrate America's Dog & Burger is a hosting a "Hot Dogs for Heroes" campaign. (WLS)

Every Wednesday in July, first responders, doctors, nurses and military members may receive a free hot dog from the restaurant.

On July 18, America's Dog & Burger will offer Chicago hot dogs for $1.

George Alpogianis from America's Dog & Burger stopped by ABC7 to share their Chicago, Louisville, Santa Fe and Atlanta hot dogs.

For more information visit www.adbfresh.com
