Perdue recalles 495 lbs of frozen ready-to-eat-chicken for undeclared allergens

Nearly 500 pounds of Perdue frozen chicken breast tenders have been recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The frozen ready-to-eat chicken are labeled as gluten free chicken breast tenders were produced on Aug. 30.

The products contain wheat, which is not declared on the label.

The following product is subject to the recall:

  • 22-oz. resealable plastic bags containing "Simply Smart Organics CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS GLUTEN FREE" with "Best By: 08 29 20," UPC Bar Code: 0-72745-80489-2, and time stamps of 00:30 to 01:00 (inclusive)


    • The products also bear establishment number "P-33944."

    The items were shipped to retail locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

    There have been no reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products.

    Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.

    Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Perdue Consumer Care at (866) 866-3703.

    Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day.
