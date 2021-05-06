beef

Nebraska's governor launches 'beef passport' to encourage meat eating

By Grant Schulte, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

Production shutdown leads to meat shortages

OMAHA, Neb -- Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts ramped up his crusade for the meat industry on Wednesday by endorsing a new "beef passport" program to promote meat eating, a few weeks after he blasted Colorado's governor for a resolution encouraging its residents to eat less.

Ricketts, a Republican, cast meat as essential to his state's economy and the nation's food security. He criticized "radical environmentalists" and Bill Gates for promoting alternatives, such as synthetic, lab-grown meat, and for arguing that the current global meat production system isn't sustainable.

"If you do away with the beef industry, it's going to be devastating to Nebraska," Ricketts said at a downtown Lincoln steak house, where he issued his annual proclamation of May as "Beef Month." "It would have a huge impact on our small towns and rural communities."

Nebraska is one of the nation's top beef-producing states, and much of the corn it produces is used for livestock feed.

Ricketts said meat is nutritionally dense and "part of a traditional, healthy diet." He said three ounces of beef has more protein than three cups of quinoa.

"Who wants to eat three cups of quinoa anyway?" he said.

The Nebraska Beef Passport, managed by the Nebraska Beef Council, features 40 restaurants throughout the state that offer the meat on their menus. It's modeled after the state-run Nebraska Passport Program, a popular yearly initiative where visitors travel to different businesses, museums, parks and other attractions to collect stamps which they can send in for prizes.

The beef program requires restaurant patrons to order a beef item off the menu to earn stamps, which they can submit to the Nebraska Beef Council for the chance to win prizes, including a high-end cooler full of meat.

"Farmers and ranchers are committed to producing high-quality protein in the most sustainable way possible," said George Cooksley, chairman of the Nebraska Beef Council.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknebraskarepublicansbeefpolitics
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
BEEF
Expert shares grilling tips for National Barbeque Month
This beefless Italian beef brings all the flavors of the Chicago classic sandwich
People tailgate for hours to eat at Beefmastor Inn in Wilson
New Jersey's mouth-watering Birria Tacos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ravinia releases full 2021 schedule
Trillions of cicadas emerging from 15 states 'within days'
Summer festivals, concerts, events returning to Chicago
US friends sentenced to life in prison in killing of Italian police officer
IRS says letter from White House outlining stimulus payments not a scam
Husband of missing Colorado woman charged with murder
COVID's US toll projected to drop sharply by end of July
Show More
Carole Baskin crypto: 'Tiger King' star launches digital currency
G Herbo charged with lying to federal agent
Chicago Weather: Morning showers Thursday
Chicago HS basketball star recalls shooting that left bullet in her neck
4 men hurt in South Shore shooting, 1 critically: CPD
More TOP STORIES News