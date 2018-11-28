FOOD & DRINK

Neighborhood restaurateur opens Landbirds in Logan Square

Landbirds. | Photo: Sam C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Chicken wing fans, rejoice: there's a new spot in town where you can get your sweet and spicy fix. Called Landbirds, the newcomer is located at 2532 N. California Ave. in Logan Square.

This casual Asian wing joint is courtesy of first-time restaurateur Eddie Lee, who calls Logan Square home.

The menu is still in development, but features Lee's signature chicken wings. Wings can be ordered in a batch of six, by the dozen or a tray of 72, and come topped with a homemade sauce (mild, medium or hot). They are also served with honey butter chips sourced from Korea, according to Block Club Chicago.

Landbirds has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Amy W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 15, wrote, "I was totally blown away by their wings! I so enjoyed these incredibly well-seasoned, crispy chicken wings (sweet and spicy with just the right amount of acid and spice!). I can't wait to come back."

And Katie S. added, "Nice size lollipop wings with choice of mild, medium or hot sauce. The medium was very flavorful and had a little sweetness to it. The hot sauce is good too! The honey butter chips are like no other."

Landbirds is now open at 2532 N. California Ave., so head on over to check it out.
