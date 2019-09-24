Nestlé creates new luxury, customizable Kit Kat bars, but they don't come cheap

Are you ready for a new break experience? 🍫

Introducing KITKAT Chocolatory to the UK 🇬🇧

Luxury KITKATs hand-crafted especially for you...



Follow our journey on Twitter @kkchocolatory and Instagram @kitkatchocolatoryuki to find out more! ❤ pic.twitter.com/3RuQixXcpx — KITKAT (@KITKAT) September 23, 2019

More fun food stories:

Kit Kats are getting an extreme makeover! Nestlé is launching a deluxe version of its popular chocolate bar.The company says the new Kit Kat bars will be extra large, and you'll be able to choose from 1,500 hand-crafted flavor combinations -- like earl grey, whiskey and ginger.Each bar will also feature personalized packaging. But if you want to sink your teeth into the new sweet treat, it'll set you back about $17 - which is definitely a jump up from the original pricing.Unfortunately, the luxury Kit Kat bars will only be available at John Lewis stores in the United Kingdom from Sept. 26 to Dec. 24.