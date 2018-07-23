A New American restaurant with a French flair has made its debut at the St. Jane Chicago hotel. Called Free Rein, the new addition to the Loop is located at 224 N. Michigan Ave.
This spot is helmed by chef Aaron Lirette, who earned a Michelin star for his work at GreenRiver, and pastry chef Evan Sheridan, formerly of Sixteen, per The Chicago Tribune. Offering seasonal cuisine, the eatery is open from breakfast through dinner.
In the morning, fruit smoothies, egg and sausage breakfast sandwiches and buttermilk pancakes are on offer. For lunch, options include everything from beef tartare to oysters to burgers. Protein-centric entrees appear on the dinner menu. Notable options include poached trout, pork belly, duck breast and strip loin. Take a look at the menu here.
With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Free Rein is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Eva L., who reviewed the new spot on July 14, wrote, "It is a beautiful and modern new restaurant you have to try. The food was delicious. The presentation was so pretty and I can't stop taking pics on each dish. Seafood was fresh and tasty."
Yelper Josh D. added, "What a wonderful new restaurant. On top of having beautiful ambiance and wonderful service, my breakfast sandwich was phenomenal."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Free Rein is open from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 6:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 6:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Sunday.
New American eatery Free Rein opens along Michigan Avenue
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News