New American spot Barton G debuts in The Near North

A new New American spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Barton G, the new addition is located at 415 N. Dearborn St. in the Near North.
It offers sushi, fish, meat and seafood. Start with the Laughing Bird Popcorn Shrimp (with sweet and spicy chili sauce) or the Strike Out Sliders (Wagyu beef mini burgers, gruyere cheese, red onion jam, black truffle and brioche). Then, try the Miss Thai Gone (whole fried lobster, kimchi aioli and vegetable fried rice).
Make sure to leave room for dessert, which includes the Marie Antoinette's Head - Let Them Eat Cake, which is a towering cotton candy Pompadour accompanied with bombolini cupcakes filled with blackberry jam and topped with a roasted almond buttercream (click here to view the full menu).
Barton G has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Stephen F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 16, wrote, "My wife and I just enjoyed an amazing dining experience at Barton G's. The restaurant has a upscale but relaxed fun feel. We had the Jambalaya and the Bone-In Rib Eye. Both tasted amazing."
Yelper John D. added, "We ordered the Sabrinatini (one of their nitrogen speciality cocktails), which was delicious."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Barton G is open from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
