New American spot, Bobby's Lincoln Park, opens its doors | Hoodline

Hungry? A new neighborhood New American spot has you covered. Located at 2518 N. Lincoln Ave. The fresh arrival is called Bobby's Lincoln Park.

This upscale Lincoln Park spot--the second location for Bobby's restaurants--offers pastas, steaks, chops and sides. According to Yelpers, everything from ceviche and steak tartare appetizers to entrees like New York strip and braised rabbit pappardelle are cooked with care. Save room for desserts like salted caramel gelato, carrot cake and key lime pie. View this spot's full offerings here.

With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer has already made a good impression.

Colin A. added, "We had the burrata, beet salad, pappardelle rabbit, cavatelli contadina and key lime pie--everything was terrific! Portions are huge, so prepare for some tasty leftovers."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Bobby's Lincoln Park is open from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 4 p.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
