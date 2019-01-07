New American spot Parson's Chicken & Fish opens its doors in Lincoln Park

A new bar and New American spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The new arrival to the Lincoln Park, called Parson's Chicken & Fish, is located at 2439 N. Halsted St.
On the menu, you'll find Parson's signature spicy fried chicken and other comfort foods like mac and cheese, fish and chips and chicken and waffles. It's also know for its vegetable club sandwich, which comes with pickled beets, radishes, cucumbers, herbed cream cheese, garden pea shoots and mustard vinaigrette. (View the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Parson's Chicken & Fish seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Amy W., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on Dec. 20, wrote, "The mac and cheese is amazing. I also had the fish and chips, which had fresh fish with a slaw on top. I would order it again."
Yelper Will J. added, "I tried the classic fried chicken sandwich and a couple beers. The chicken was crispy on the outside yet juicy on the inside, and I thought the toppings complemented the chicken well. The beers were tasty and fairly priced."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Parson's Chicken & Fish is open from 11 a.m.-midnight on weekdays and 10 a.m.-midnight on weekends.
