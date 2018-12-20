New app allows diners to see dishes before they order

If you've ever had trouble picturing a menu item at your favorite restaurant - there's now an app for that.
Menu3 is an augmented reality app that allows customers to take a look at a dish before they order it. The app has already partnered with 24 restaurants in the Champaign-Urbana area.
App developers and University of Illinois students Patryk Swietek and Viktor Makarskyy joined ABC7 in-studio to talk about their creation.
For more information on Menu3, visit www.menuthree.com.
