New app allows diners to see dishes before they order

Ever wished you could look at a dish before you ordered it at a restaurant? There's an app for that.

If you've ever had trouble picturing a menu item at your favorite restaurant - there's now an app for that.

Menu3 is an augmented reality app that allows customers to take a look at a dish before they order it. The app has already partnered with 24 restaurants in the Champaign-Urbana area.

App developers and University of Illinois students Patryk Swietek and Viktor Makarskyy joined ABC7 in-studio to talk about their creation.

For more information on Menu3, visit www.menuthree.com.
