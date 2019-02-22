New Australian spot, Barangaroos Aussie Pies, debuts in Lakeview

Looking to chow down on some Australian fare? A new spot has you covered. The fresh arrival to Lakeview, called Barangaroos Aussie Pies, is located at 3208 N. Sheffield Ave.
Named after a Sydney suburb, this spot brings a popular meal from the land of Down Under--like the equivalent of burgers and hot dogs here, reports Chicagoeater.com. You'll find an Aussie favorite like the classic mince pie with ground beef, onions and cheese as well as pies inspired by global flavors like the Chicken Tikka Masala, which has a creamy, Indian-inspired tomato sauce. And you can even take pies to-go: they come in packs of six and 12. (Check out the menu options.)
With a four-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Barangaroos Aussie Pies has gotten a good response.
Elizabeth C., who was the first to review the new spot on Feb. 12, wrote, "The pies were delicious. The meat was spiced nicely and the crust was made just right."
Bryan D. shared, "I got the mince pie and the steak & potato pie. Both were flavorful and very satisfying. When you first see the pies, they look a little small, but they're actually very filling. I will definitely be back again!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Barangaroos Aussie Pies is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
