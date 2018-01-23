FOOD & DRINK

New Avondale Bar 'Crawford's Food And Spirits' Opens Its Doors

A new bar and traditional American spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Crawford's Food and Spirits, the new arrival is located at 3938 W. School St. (between Milwaukee Ave & Harding Ave) in Avondale.

This newcomer specializes in pub-style fare with items like burgers, sandwiches, salads, and more.

On the menu, look for a sandwich with slow-braised carnitas, bacon, and ham topped with chipotle wine sauce; a mac and cheese grilled cheese sandwich; a hand-crafted burger with white American cheese; and a "Surf N' Turf" burrito with steak, shrimp tempura, crab mix, avocado, and mozzarella.

For libations, there are more than 50 domestic and imported brews on draught and by the bottle, wines by the glass, and an array of signature hand-crafted cocktails. (You can check out the full menu here and a beer list here.)

Crawford's Food and Spirits has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Paige W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 21st, said: "From the moment we saw the front of this establishment, we could tell right away that this place will be the place to be...Come to Crawford's for the food and drink, stay for the warm atmosphere, comfortable local neighborhood location and great staff. "

Yelper Ken E. added: "Excellent local sports bar that has amazing food. Already been here a couple times since they opened."

And Michael W. said: "Finally a clean and legit bar that serves food near me. Went in for the first time today. Great bar with plenty of TVs."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Crawford's Food and Spirits is open Saturday from 11am-3am, and Sunday-Friday from 11am-2am.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Breakfast House opens new eatery in Lakeview
Ryan surprises WCL audience with Potbelly sandwiches
Chicago Brewhouse debuts on the Riverwalk
Mediterranean spot Cafe Bonhomme now open in the Loop
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News