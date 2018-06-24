A new bakery, offering croissants, bread, coffee, tea and more, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Lost Larson, the fresh arrival is located at 5318 N. Clark St. in Andersonville.
Owner and chef Bobby Schaffer brings the skills he honed at some of the world's best restaurants (Blue Hill at Stone Barns in New York and Grace in Chicago) to Lost Larson, per Eater Chicago.
The new bakery opened on June 13 and will cater. According to the business' website, expect to find seasonally inspired pastries made with fruits at the peak of ripeness and hand-rolled cinnamon rolls, among other treats.
Lost Larson Bakery has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp.
Michael G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 10, said, "Lost Larson looks as much a boutique or a gallery as it does a bakery; they did a wonderful job building the place. It is a clean, crisp, warm, smart looking space."
Megan C. added, "I went around noon for a midday treat. This place is super cute and the decor is a treat in and of itself. Tried the lingonberry tart, which was pleasantly rich and crunchy. Would definitely recommend for a special occasion bakery stop, or to show off an out-of-town friend."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Lost Larson Bakery is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
New bakery Lost Larson makes its debut in Andersonville
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News