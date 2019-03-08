New bakery Polish Paczki Cafe now open in Oriole Park

A new cafe, bakery and Polish spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Oriole Park, called Polish Paczki Cafe, is located at 7210 W. Foster Ave.
The bakery specializes in what it bills as classic paczek, a filled doughnut with "a dollop of plum and rose preserves," according to its website. Also on offer are Polish crepes with vanilla and a "creamy cheese reminiscent of cheesecake," and Kolaczki cookies topped with plum preserves and powdered sugar. (You can check out the full lineup here.)
With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer has already made a good impression.
Slawek D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 3, wrote, "Best paczki is the whole city. There is only one type, but, it is fantastic."
And Erin K. wrote, "I tried their paczki for the first time today and am now hooked. They came out of the back, still warm. They only offer one kind: a blended fruit filling with some lemon peel on top. But they are amazing."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Polish Paczki Cafe is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
