New bar and eatery Tricycle Chicago opens its doors in Bucktown

There's a brand-new bar and restaurant in town. The fresh arrival to Bucktown, called Tricycle Chicago, is located at 1700 N. Damen Ave.

The new spot features a vintage tin ceiling, custom pop art and a full-service bar offering beer and an eclectic wine list, per its Facebook page. There are also custom creations like Tricycle's own version of the whiskey old fashioned and a powdered sugar margarita.

Standout items on the New American menu include the strip steak flatbread with caramelized onions, blue cheese, mozzarella and arugula; and the pan-seared salmon over pasta, served with beets, fennel and green onion. Burgers, salads and shareable plates of smoked wings, roasted cauliflower and blackberry barbecue meatballs are also on offer.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Tricycle Chicago has been warmly received by patrons.

Kat E., who reviewed the new spot on Aug. 24, wrote, "Great new addition to the neighborhood! Hard to believe they opened just a week ago. They were already pretty busy, yet very attentive. The service was great, drinks excellent and food exceeded expectations."

Yelper Buck T. added, "Fantastic rejuvenation of the former Silver Cloud. The space is comfortable and up to date yet still retains the vintage, corner Schlitz bar feel. Outstanding beer list and a menu that is in tune with the changing neighborhood."

Tricycle Chicago's hours of operation were not available at time of publication.
