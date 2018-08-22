New bar Blind Dragon mixes cocktails and karaoke in River North

A new cocktail bar and karaoke spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new addition to River North, called Blind Dragon, is located at 613 N. Wells St.
Blind Dragon says it is "an intimate Asian-inspired lounge where the cosmopolitan enjoy exotic crafted cocktails and revel in the opulent setting," per its website. Cocktails are mixed with reservable karaoke rooms, where over 25,000 songs are on offer.
Eater Chicago reports the L.A.-based business, which has other Blind Dragon locations in Scottsdale, Arizona, and Dubai, currently offers only cocktails at the Chicago location. Look out for the Shogun Assassin, a mule with ginger beer, vodka and shoju with Thai chiles, and the Singapore sling with lemongrass.
It's still early days for the fledgling business -- it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.
B J., who reviewed the new spot on Aug. 17, wrote, "Coolest spot in town. Delicious drinks, great crowd. Music is on point and service is top notch. To top it all off, coolest private karaoke rooms in town with world-class equipment."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Blind Dragon is open from 7 p.m.-2 a.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday and Monday.)
