FOOD & DRINK

New bar Blind Dragon mixes cocktails and karaoke in River North

Photo: Blind Dragon/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new cocktail bar and karaoke spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new addition to River North, called Blind Dragon, is located at 613 N. Wells St.

Blind Dragon says it is "an intimate Asian-inspired lounge where the cosmopolitan enjoy exotic crafted cocktails and revel in the opulent setting," per its website. Cocktails are mixed with reservable karaoke rooms, where over 25,000 songs are on offer.
Eater Chicago reports the L.A.-based business, which has other Blind Dragon locations in Scottsdale, Arizona, and Dubai, currently offers only cocktails at the Chicago location. Look out for the Shogun Assassin, a mule with ginger beer, vodka and shoju with Thai chiles, and the Singapore sling with lemongrass.

It's still early days for the fledgling business -- it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.

B J., who reviewed the new spot on Aug. 17, wrote, "Coolest spot in town. Delicious drinks, great crowd. Music is on point and service is top notch. To top it all off, coolest private karaoke rooms in town with world-class equipment."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Blind Dragon is open from 7 p.m.-2 a.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday and Monday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Taste of Havana cocktail bar and eatery debuts in Logan Square
Olive Garden pasta pass gets you 1 year of never-ending pasta
Dig in to barbecue, spicy rice cakes and more at 3 new Korean spots in Chicago
Score ramen, cocktails and more at Bridgeport's new Shinya Ramen House
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
2 boys die after being pulled from Kankakee River in Indiana
Hadiya Pendleton murder trial: Closing arguments expected Wednesday
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Olive Garden pasta pass gets you 1 year of never-ending pasta
Calumet City junior high closes for 2nd day due to mold
AccuWeather: Sunny, breezy on a beautiful Wednesday
Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect due in court Wednesday
Company offers 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
Show More
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Promising MLB debut from White Sox's Michael Kopech cut short by lengthy rain delay
Daniel Murphy could make Cubs debut vs. Tigers
'One of worst DUI offenders in US' gets probation
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
More News