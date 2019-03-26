New barbershop, Elegance Studio Chicago, now open in Near North

Choose from hair and pampering services to fit your needs, ranging from cuts to full shaves and beard trims. Plus, this spot boasts a lounge with big screen TVs and comfy chairs.
The new barber shop has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of 21 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Dan L. added, "Elegance stands out in Chicago with a great vibe and even better barbers. Rico has sorted me out with shorter cuts, longer styles, fades, beard line ups and everything in between."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Elegance Studio Chicago is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
