New Beer Bar 'Wolcott Tap' Now Open In Ravenswood

Looking for a new beer bar to check out? Look no further than this new arrival. Located at 1834 W. Montrose Ave. (between Ravenswood Ave. & Honore St.) in Ravenswood, the fresh arrival is called Wolcott Tap This newcomer is the latest eatery to give it a go in the space that formerly housed Troquet and Walcott's Bar & Grill , which closed in 2014 and 2012 respectively.On the food menu, expect to see starters like sweet potato tots, fried mac 'n' cheese squares and spinach and artichoke dip.There's also a selection of burgers and open-faced sandwiches like a "Flat Top Burger" with cheddar and American cheeses, a truffle grilled cheese sandwich and an open-faced Cubano with carnitas, ham and Swiss cheese.As for the libations, expect to see more than a dozen brews on draught, as well as a selection of ciders, wine and signature cocktails.With a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, Wolcott Tap is on its way to developing a local fan base.Chester M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 12th, said, "Great food, drinks, music and incredibly friendly service. Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, this corner spot emerges full of life! We've been here three nights in a row for dinner."Yelper Oscar M. added , "The bar decor is pretty cool. Really laid back and chill. After everything this location has gone through, it's awesome to see a new concept that actually makes sense."Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Wolcott Tap is open Monday-Wednesday from 4pm-12:30am, Thursday from 4pm-2am, Friday from 11am-2am, Saturday from 11am-3am, and Sunday from 11am-12:30am.