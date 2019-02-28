FOOD & DRINK

New bowling spot Lucky Strike Social now open in Wrigleyville

Photo: Lucky Strike Social/Yelp

Looking for a new spot to go bowling and more? Located at 1027 W. Addison St., Suite A201 in Wrigleyville, the fresh arrival is called Lucky Strike Social. The business also has multiple locations across the country, and in addition to eight alleys, you'll find ping pong, billiards tables and more.

Craft cocktails include a Blackberry Basil Mule, made with Absolut, basil, lime and ginger beer, and a Pink Elephant, made with Grey Goose, Triple Sec, peach liqueur, orange, pineapple and cranberry juices with a sugar rim. Grab a pre-game bite, like the Bring Da Heat Burger, with triple-pepper puree (ghost, habanero, jalapeno), pepper-jack cheese, sweet-and-spicy bacon, chipotle aioli and blistered jalapenos. (Check out the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new cocktail bar has made a promising start.

Yelper Tiger L. wrote, "Our waiter was fun and gave a lot of his own recommendations on what to order for food and drink, as well as what to play in the gaming area. After dinner, we walked around and checked it all out. Cute decor throughout the place. We had a great time playing, and we look forward to coming out and watching a few Cubs game from here!"

Yelper Jeremy B. added, "Super fun addition to Wrigleyville. The space itself is beautiful and decorated in a fun way with a Chicago twist. Think flags, Cubs touches, etc. The social aspect differs from being just a bowling place. Video games, arcade games where you win tickets for cheesy prizes, pool and ping pong tables."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Lucky Strike Social at Wrigleyville is open from 11 a.m.-midnight Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
