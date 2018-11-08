FOOD & DRINK

New breakfast and brunch spot Sebastian's Coffee & Bakery debuts in Rogers Park

Photo: Gladys G./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some breakfast and brunch fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 6712 N. Clark St. in Rogers Park, the fresh addition is called Sebastian's Coffee & Bakery.

On the menu, look for breakfast staples such as French toast, waffles and pancakes topped with fruit. Lunch fare includes sandwiches and paninis on freshly baked bread, salads and soups, plus cookies and cheesecake to top off any meal. Patrons can wash it all down with a coffee, latte or one of the many juices.

The fresh addition has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Vicki N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 3, wrote, "Lovely little cafe with friendly staff and delicious baked goods -- everything homemade from scratch and well worth it."

Yelper Peter O. added, "Food was delicious, coffee hot and fresh. The bakery items are especially delicious and the cabinet full of them at the register near our booth made us long to have larger stomachs."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Sebastian's Coffee & Bakery is open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
3 choice food and drink events in Chicago this weekend
Eat, drink, explore: your guide to 3 new businesses in Pilsen
INTERSECT brings coffee, tea, breakfast, brunch and more to the heart of Pilsen
Wine lovers, this Advent calendar is for you!
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Thousand Oaks shooting: 13 killed at nightclub, including gunman, Ian David Long
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Video captures Thousand Oaks gunman shooting inside bar
Niece of actress Tamera Mowry among dead in Thousand Oaks shooting
Rogers Park murders reward increased to $150K
See new global menu items at West Loop McDonald's
WATCH: High school student punches teacher in face
Ex-deputy's husband gets 25 years for Denny's chokehold death
Show More
Religious leaders dispel myths about organ donation
Thousand Oaks shooting: Father ID's son as 1 of 12 slain in massacre
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering the victims
El Chapo request for hugs denied by New York judge
Duck boat captain indicted after 17 killed in tour boat sinking
More News