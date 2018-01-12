FOOD & DRINK

New Breakfast and Brunch Spot 'Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe' Debuts In Streeterville

If you've got breakfast and brunch on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The newcomer to Streeterville, called Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe, is located at 196 E. Pearson St. (between Seneca St. & Michigan Ave.).


This new cafe--which has three other Chicago area locations--features an extensive menu offering breakfast fare, brunch, lunch, and more.

On the breakfast menu, expect to see dishes like house-made biscuits and gravy with two eggs any style; the "Los Altos Benedict" with chorizo, roasted red peppers, poached egg, chipotle hollandaise, pico de gallo and hash browns; and a "Garden Skillet" with eggs, veggies, cheese and hash browns.

Switching over to the lunch menu, look for items such as a cranberry and turkey sandwich with cheddar, field greens, and applewood bacon on a pretzel bun; spicy tuna salad panini with jalapenos, cilantro, and tomatoes on sourdough; and a barbecue chicken tortilla salad with corn, black beans, tomatoes, and crispy onion strings tossed in a chipotle ranch dressing.

Rounding things out are an array of coffee and espresso drink mainstays, fresh juices, and smoothies. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 27 reviews on Yelp.

Janrei V., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 16th, said: "Best breakfast I've had in a while. Their skillets are fresh, the service was fast, and the hosts/servers/everyone here was extremely kind."

Yelper Jerry H. added: "I'm wild about Wildberry! Great service, great food, and great pancakes. I came here with a friend, and we were seated as soon as we arrived."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe is open daily from 6:30am-2:30pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinerestaurants
FOOD & DRINK
Bar stools and brews: Get to know 3 of Chicago's newest pubs
Olive Garden pasta pass gets you 1 year of never-ending pasta
British tech company seeks Assistant Director of Cheese
Taste of Havana cocktail bar and eatery debuts in Logan Square
New bar Blind Dragon mixes cocktails and karaoke in River North
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
More News