New breakfast and lunch spot, Cozy Corner Restaurant, opens its doors in Norwood Park

A new breakfast and lunch spot serving American fare has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Cozy Corner Restaurant & Pancake House, the new addition is located at 5454 N. Harlem Ave. in Norwood Park.
Get ready for comfort food heaven at this spot (it is the fourth Cozy Corner Restaurant in Chicago). Whether you're craving something sweet, spicy or smoky, the varied menu has you covered. Offerings include burgers, biscuits and gravy, crepes, Mexican breakfasts, skillets and waffles.
The new arrival has proven popular so far, with a four-star rating out of ten reviews on Yelp.
Rmn R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 16, wrote, "I had the stuffed banana strawberry French toast, and it was sweet, fluffy and fulfilling! Also, the coffee was smooth with hints of hazelnut."
And Elizabeth K. wrote, "The mascarpone pancakes are out of this world! The service is fast and friendly. I'm so glad this place opened and I will definitely be back!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Cozy Corner Restaurant & Pancake House is open from 6 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.
