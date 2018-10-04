FOOD & DRINK

New buffet restaurant Harvest 365 opens in Forest Park

Photo: Harvest 365 Restaurant & Fresh Grill/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new buffet restaurant serving global cuisine has debuted in the Forest Park Plaza. Located at 7620 W. Roosevelt Road, Suite 120, the new arrival is called Harvest 365 Restaurant & Fresh Grill.

On its website, Harvest 365 says it aims "to provide a healthy and delectable selection of international specialties, American favorites and vegan dishes to appeal to a diversity of people and tastes."

Eat all you want at this spot that is open 365 days a year. Expect over 60 options of food from Italian fare and Caribbean tastes to comfort food and Asian fusion grub.

Harvest 365 Restaurant & Fresh Grill has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Ericka S., whoreviewed the new spot on Sept. 24, wrote, "We visited Harvest 365 on a Saturday and we loved it. The decor is beautiful! The food was excellent. I'm not a fan of buffets/all-you-can-eat places but this restaurant is definitely in its own category."

Yelper Mason T. added, "Beautiful restaurant, great food, superb service. Every customer seems to be treated as royalty. We will be back with loved ones."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Harvest 365 Restaurant & Fresh Grill is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekends.
