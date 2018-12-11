New cafe Peach's At Currency Exchange Cafe now open in Washington Park

A new cafe and breakfast and brunch spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 305 E. Garfield Blvd. in Washington Park, the new arrival is called Peach's at Currency Exchange Cafe.
The restaurant serves breakfast all day. Yelpers recommend the shrimp and cheese grits, which comes with a garlic cream sauce, pork bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes and scallions, as well as chicken wings which come with the signature sweet and spicy honey sauce. (View the full menu here.)
Peach's at Currency Exchange Cafe has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.
Lucinda A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 28, wrote, "I ordered the salmon croquette with cheese grits. We also got the hangover wings which were covered in a sweet and spicy sauce that had my taste buds screaming for more."
Yelper Tiffany M. added, " The food was delicious. I ordered the peach bourbon French toast which was very tasty, but those grits stole the show. The fries came with a delicious spicy creole sauce that would be perfect on salmon croquettes."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Peach's at Currency Exchange Cafe is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
