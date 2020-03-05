Just in time for National Cereal Day, check out these new cereal-inspired products - pancakes, edible spoons, and more

Due to all the excitement around our sweepstakes, we’re extending it through #NationalCerealDay! To enter, tweet using #CoffeemateSweepstakesEntry and follow @Coffeemate. NPN. Must be 18+ & US or DC resident. Ends 11:59 PM ET 3/8/20. Rules: https://t.co/Ecd41svHBT pic.twitter.com/wc10Xwml06