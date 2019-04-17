New cocktail bar Lazy Bird now open in West Town

There's a brand-new cocktail bar in town. Located at 200 N. Green St. in West Town, the newcomer is called Lazy Bird.
Located inside The Hoxton hotel, the cocktail and music lounge offers a selection of 52 cocktail drinks. On the menu, look for the Salty Dog, Clover Club or the Blackthorn.
With a 3.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new cocktail bar has made a promising start.
Jay S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 11, wrote, "Fifty-two craft cocktails. Laid out in a cool hardcover book. It can be overwhelming at first, but I'm a picture guy and the book was definitely cool to pour over and look at. "
Yelper Michael A. added, "What a great place hidden away in the basement. Almost like a speakeasy. Classic cocktails done very well. Top end ingredients and liquors. An awesome vibe."
Head on over to check it out: Lazy Bird is open from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. daily.
