New coffee roastery Stone Creek Coffee now open in Lakeview

A new coffee roastery, offering coffee, tea and more, has made its debut in the neighborhood. The new addition to Lakeview, called Stone Creek Coffee, is located at 939 W. Belmont Ave.
The new coffee spot was founded in 1993 in Milwaukee. The company prides itself on being a "Farm to Cup" roastery, according to its website.
The new coffee roastery has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Marissa P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 14, wrote, "Love this place! It is so cute and right off the Belmont stop so such a perfect location. They have a cute window to order outside or you can go inside."
Yelper Daniel M. added, "Nice modern and chic interior, extensive coffee and pastry offerings, house made syrups for flavored drinks and really happy attentive service"
Head on over to check it out: Stone Creek Coffee is open from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
