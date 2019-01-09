FOOD & DRINK

New convenience store Amazon Go now open in West Loop

By Hoodline
A new convenience store has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to West Loop, called Amazon Go, is located at 500 W. Madison St.

The Amazon Go store has no lines or checkout counters. You simply create an Amazon account, get the Amazon Go app and login in order to enter the store and shop. Once you've grabbed what you came for, you walk out and the cost of the items are credited to your account.

The newcomer has made a solid impression thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Tim S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 7, wrote, "I was in and out in 41 seconds this morning with a sandwich for lunch. With a wide selection of items, there is something for everyone, food/drink wise."

And Susan M. wrote, "Quick, efficient, affordable. Lots of options in all categories. Awesome fresh sandwiches, meal and breakfast items with microwaves available."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Amazon Go is open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
