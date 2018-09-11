FOOD & DRINK

New eatery 10Q Chicken opens its doors in downtown Evanston

Photo: Mark P./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new chicken shop has made its debut in downtown Evanston. Located at 816 Church St., the fresh addition is called 10Q Chicken.

Specializing in fried chicken, the restaurant serves up chicken tenders, wings, sandwiches, bowls and combo platters with a variety of sauces available. Sides include bacon ranch cheese fries, white rice, pickled jalapenos and more. View the full menu here.

With a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, 10Q Chicken seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Michelle S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 4, wrote, "Yum! Yum! Yum! So excited about Evanston's newest restaurant. I had the fire chicken bowl and they nicely accommodated my request for greens only, no rice. The chicken was amazing."

Dustin T. added, "Thoroughly impressed. Great clean and simply designed space. Chicken tenders and wings were awesome. The sauces are great too and all made in-house.

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: 10Q Chicken is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineEvanston
FOOD & DRINK
Celebrate National Breakfast Month at McDonald's
Here are Chicago's top 4 Persian/Iranian restaurants
Subway says goodbye to $5 Footlong
The Steak Out now open in South Loop with ribeyes, seafood and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Driver, resident injured after semi-truck crashes into Lansing apartment building
Hurricane Florence Tracker: Carolinas remain in path of Category 4 storm
Remembrance ceremony marks 17th anniversary of 9/11
Man dies days after being struck by lightning near Naperville
James Van Der Beek shares powerful message about miscarriages
Police release sketch of suspect who made sexual comments to Mt. Prospect girl, 12
2 in custody after 3 teens shot near high school in Burnside
Chicago AccuWeather: Plenty of sunshine on Tuesday
Show More
Jon Lester's departure leads to Brewers closing gap on Cubs
Crestwood fire chief ousted, under investigation
Downtown hotel workers strike continues, guests feel impact
Port of Chicago at the forefront of war on terror
Subway says goodbye to $5 Footlong
More News