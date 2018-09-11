New eatery 10Q Chicken opens its doors in downtown Evanston

A new chicken shop has made its debut in downtown Evanston. Located at 816 Church St., the fresh addition is called 10Q Chicken.
Specializing in fried chicken, the restaurant serves up chicken tenders, wings, sandwiches, bowls and combo platters with a variety of sauces available. Sides include bacon ranch cheese fries, white rice, pickled jalapenos and more. View the full menu here.
With a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, 10Q Chicken seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Michelle S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 4, wrote, "Yum! Yum! Yum! So excited about Evanston's newest restaurant. I had the fire chicken bowl and they nicely accommodated my request for greens only, no rice. The chicken was amazing."
Dustin T. added, "Thoroughly impressed. Great clean and simply designed space. Chicken tenders and wings were awesome. The sauces are great too and all made in-house.
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: 10Q Chicken is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
