FOOD & DRINK

New eatery Mini Mott brings signature burger to Logan Square

Photo: Gabriel C./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new casual eatery that features burgers and beer has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 3057 W. Logan Blvd. in Logan Square, the newcomer is called Mini Mott. It's a spin-off of the Mott St restaurant, which popularized the signature Mott burger, reports Eater Chicago.

Burgers come with American cheese, hoisin aioli, pickled jalapenos, potato frizzles and miso butter. Offerings include the double-decker Mott burger; the single patty Mini; and the vegetarian-friendly Veg with jackfruit. Round out your meal with sides like garlic-infused fries or chicken wings.

For dessert, the restaurant offers soft-serve ice cream in a cup or stuffed inside a taiyaki (a Japanese cake shaped like a fish). Craft beers are also on offer.

With a four-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp so far, Mini Mott has made a promising start.

Yelp reviewer Mary Lou L., who visited on July 11, wrote, "Good burger, good wings, good fries and good vibes! Nice outdoor seating in front of restaurant. I enjoyed the burger with the sweet potato crunch."

And Polly S. wrote, "Welcome to Logan Square Mini Mott! Your 25-people-deep line served as your eager welcoming committee. Luckily the line moves fast. Menu is very minimal but with a famous burger known to be the best in Chicago, no one is ordering anything else. "

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Mini Mott is open from 5-10 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday-Wednesday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin spice foods here for the season
Icylicious Ice Cream Rolls brings eponymous treats to Rogers Park
The 3 best gluten-free spots in Chicago
Calavera brings Mexican fare to West Town
Taiwan restaurant serving up ice cream shaped like Shar-Pei puppies
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
Show More
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News