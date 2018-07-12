New eatery Mini Mott brings signature burger to Logan Square

A new casual eatery that features burgers and beer has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 3057 W. Logan Blvd. in Logan Square, the newcomer is called Mini Mott. It's a spin-off of the Mott St restaurant, which popularized the signature Mott burger, reports Eater Chicago.
Burgers come with American cheese, hoisin aioli, pickled jalapenos, potato frizzles and miso butter. Offerings include the double-decker Mott burger; the single patty Mini; and the vegetarian-friendly Veg with jackfruit. Round out your meal with sides like garlic-infused fries or chicken wings.
For dessert, the restaurant offers soft-serve ice cream in a cup or stuffed inside a taiyaki (a Japanese cake shaped like a fish). Craft beers are also on offer.
With a four-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp so far, Mini Mott has made a promising start.
Yelp reviewer Mary Lou L., who visited on July 11, wrote, "Good burger, good wings, good fries and good vibes! Nice outdoor seating in front of restaurant. I enjoyed the burger with the sweet potato crunch."
And Polly S. wrote, "Welcome to Logan Square Mini Mott! Your 25-people-deep line served as your eager welcoming committee. Luckily the line moves fast. Menu is very minimal but with a famous burger known to be the best in Chicago, no one is ordering anything else. "
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Mini Mott is open from 5-10 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday-Wednesday.)
