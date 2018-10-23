New eatery offers Mexican fare, margaritas in Edgewater

Looking to chow down on some Mexican fare? This new Edgewater spot has you covered. Located at 1055 W. Bryn Mawr Avenue, the Edgewater Mexican Cafe recently opened its doors.
Housed in the former home of That Little Mexican Cafe, the new restaurant offers a variety of cocktails and a robust menu with dishes like cochinita pibil (shredded pork) tacos and chicken served with a rich mole sauce.
Be sure to leave room for dessert; it has flan, churros and tres leches cake available.
Edgewater Mexican Cafe has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.
Vietvet V., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 4, wrote, "The margaritas are great and so is the food! The new owner, Rubin, was there and welcomed me back."
Yelper Tina S. added, "The tamales are awesome, and the desserts are to die for. The churros melt in your mouth -- they are crunchy on the outside and yummy on the inside!"
Edgewater Mexican Cafe's dining room is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. --11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The bar is open daily until 1 a.m.
