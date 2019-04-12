New Edison Park Mexican spot Que Onda Mexican Restaurant opens its doors

The restaurant and bar specializes in traditional Mexican cuisine. On the menu, look for options like the barbacoa tacos, steak burrito, carnitas and more.
With a four-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, the new bar has gotten a good response.
Ruth L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 6, wrote, "We shared three plates of food, because the menu definitely seems built for sharing. We had the pulpo, melotes and carne asada tacos, plus a couple of cocktails. Everything was absolutely delicious. "
Yelper Todd S. added, "The atmosphere was lively and the decor is a mix of traditional Mexican cantina with a modern vibe. Can't wait for warmer weather when the overhead doors can open onto the patio."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Que Onda Mexican Restaurant is open from 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday, and 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Mondays.)
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.