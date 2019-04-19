New Ethiopian spot Demera Ethiopian On the Go debuts in West Loop Gate

Looking to chow down on some Ethiopian fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 131 N. Clinton St., French Market in West Loop Gate, the fresh arrival is called Demera Ethiopian On the Go.
The new spot serves a smaller version of Demera Restaurant's menu. Look for the KITFO, Meaty Injera Roll, Azifah Salad and more.
With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Demera Ethiopian On the Go seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Belle L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 22, wrote, "Woo hoo! Convenient. Hits the Spot. Love combos for lunch and dinner. Counter Service. Thoughtful."
And J T. wrote, "This place is super delicious! My new favorite lunch spot in the French Market. Not expensive, and very friendly workers. Just do yourself a favor and go. You can thank me later."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Demera Ethiopian On the Go is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
