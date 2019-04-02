New Filipino spot Cebu debuts in Wicker Park

Owned by three siblings who were born in the Philippines, Cebu specializes in Asian fusion food. On the menu, look for the chicken inasal, sisig or the lechon belly, among other dishes.
With a four-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp so far, Cebu is getting solid feedback from clientele.
Liz M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 25, wrote, "The food was phenomenal. Don't forget the garlic rice, it's worth the up charge from regular rice. The chicken adobo was falling off the bone, exploding with flavor -- it's a must."
And Kristina D. wrote, "Cebu just opened a little over a week ago, and while it was clear they are working through a few things the food was fantastic and our server wonderful. We had the special sliders that I would order again in a heartbeat. The sisig, which is what we came for, was just as good or better than the ones we had in the Philippines."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Cebu is open from 5 p.m.-10:30 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 5 p.m.-11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
