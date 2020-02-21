Food & Drink

General Mills Morning Summit breakfast cereal costs $13 a box

General Mills has introduced a super-healthy, but very expensive new cereal.

It's called Morning Summit.

The cereal includes a variety of healthful ingredients -from dried cherries and cranberries to pumpkin seeds and almonds.

It even contains organic coconut oil.

General Mills says Morning Summit will sell for $13 for a 38 oz box. Though, it's priced at $32.99 on Amazon and $26.27 on Walmart.com.

The average price of a box of cereal is just over $3.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodu.s. & worldbreakfastcerealconsumer
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lockport family can't find source of mysterious voices, music coming from their walls
Man charged in fatal CTA tunnel shooting as CPD expected to announce safety plan
Separate River North carjacking incidents, recent crime spree leaves community on alert
Casey Urlacher among 10 charged in illegal gambling business: DOJ
Mom of 2 missing Idaho children arrested in Hawaii
Proposed West Town pot dispensary near addiction treatment center
Calumet City police investigating possible shooting
Show More
Video: Woman falls through ceiling in jailbreak fail
911 call of man impaled by pole: 'Save me! I have a baby'
Dog found abandoned in trash bag in Willow Springs
Cubs single-game tickets for 2020 season on sale Friday
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, warming up Friday
More TOP STORIES News