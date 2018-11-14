New Greek spot, Avli Taverna, debuts in Lincoln Park

FOOD & DRINK

A new Greek spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to the DePaul/Lincoln Park neighborhood, called Avli Taverna, is located at 1335 W. Wrightwood Ave. On Avli's website, Owner and Chef Louie Alexakisproclaims, "We started making real Greek food for real Greeks, and found out even non-Greeks love it." The eatery has a second location in Winnetka and another coming soon to Chicago's River North neighborhood.

With a modern twist on traditional Greek food, the menu features small plates, salads and spreads. Find main dishes like moussaka with roasted lamb and plaki, a Greek casserolemade with pollack, tomatoes and onions, but be sure to save room for caramel baklava ice cream and bougatsa.

Avli Taverna has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Adam F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 9, wrote, "The moussaka is to die for. All of the ingredients are perfectly balanced around the bechamel topping. And the saganaki (baked cheese) dish had a crispy exterior and soft gooey tangy center."

Yelper Peggy T. added, "I loved this place! I'm Greek, so I'm a tough critic. The gyros have real lamb meat, and their chicken and pork dinners are deliciously seasoned. They've got Greek beers and a good wine list."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Avli Taverna is open from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
