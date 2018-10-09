FOOD & DRINK

New Hillside Krispy Kreme giving away tickets to customers at random for free doughnuts for a year

Fresh doughnuts are now being served up at a new Krispy Kreme in Hillside.

The store at 110 S. Mannheim Road opened up for the first time at 6 a.m. and well over 100 people were in line. It is the donut chain's third Chicagoland location.

The first 100 customers in line receive a dozen glazed doughnuts every month for one year.

Also, 100 "Golden Tickets" will be given out at random to customers at checkout from Tuesday morning until Sunday at 5 p.m. Winners will get a free dozen glazed doughnuts every month for a year.
