New Indian eatery Tikkawala makes its debut in the West Loop

Photo: Darshan D./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Indian restaurant has opened for business in the neighborhood. The new arrival to the West Loop, called Tikkawala, is located at 1258 W. Jackson Blvd.

This new offering serves up appetizers, large plates and charcoal-grilled meals served with pickled onions. Try options like the chicken seekh kebabs with herbs, spices and mint chutney; beef tenderloin with spiced yogurt marinade and ginger potato puree; or the vegetarian paneer tikka with cheese and tomato chutney.

Super hungry? Grab a large plate of the chicken tikka masala with a creamy tomato and fenugreek gravy. See the menu here.

Tikkawala is off a strong start with a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Cait L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 13, said, "It smells so good in here, you all don't even know. My co-worker and I are currently buying them out of all of their samosas and not even sorry about it. We'll be back for dinner. Like every day."

Yelper Ryan S. added, "So tasty and affordable, great lunch special. 10/10 flavor. Would recommend for sure."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Tikkawala is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on Friday, and 5-10 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
