New Indian spot Rangoli debuts

Photo: Jess O./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Indian spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The new arrival, called Rangoli, is located at 2415 N. Clark St.

Specializing in Indian cuisine, the new restaurant offers Tandoor dishes, Chicken Tikka Masala, chicken curry and more. It even offers a variety of vegetarian dishes.

With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Jess O., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 11, wrote, "This place was quite new to the neighborhood, but the food was fantastic! We had the Gobi Manchurian (one of the best seller appetizers), which is so good."

Yelper Shivani P. added, "After the departure of Hema's kitchen, I'm so glad we have a solid Indian restaurant in the neighborhood! The fact that it is BYOB is the cherry on the ice cream sundae (or, should I say, the ghee on the gajar halwa!)."

Head on over to check it out: Rangoli is open from 4-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday and noon-10 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Monday.)
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor.
