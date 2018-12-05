A new piano bar and jazz and blues spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Le Piano, the fresh addition is located at 6970 N. Glenwood Ave. in Rogers Park.
In a space where beat poets and cabaret dancers performed in the 1920s, you'll find antique furniture, theater props and a grand conservatory piano, according to Block Club Chicago. And, on Sunday nights, you can listen to Kimberly Gordon and Chris Foreman, the spot's newest artists-in-residence, who have been added to a list that has included Orbert Davis's Chicago Jazz Philharmonic.
The menu features cocktails and champagne, as well as dinner items like lamb chops and French chicken, plus small plates and one-bite desserts.
With a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new piano bar is off to a good start.
Naomi S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 24, wrote, "Le Piano delivers an intimate setting, as well as a dynamic, engaging experience with the musicians. The the food is delicious, and the drinks are strong. ... As a music lover, I cannot emphasize enough what a treat this spot is!"
Yelper Jamie M. added, "The music and the food were among the best we've had. They have a craft beer that's clean and crisp. The chicken liver pate--creamy and fresh--is a must have. The lamb chop was tender and juicy. ... We will definitely go back!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Le Piano is open from 5 p.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday, 5 p.m.-1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 4 p.m.-midnight on Sunday.
New jazz and blues spot, Le Piano, debuts in Rogers Park
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News