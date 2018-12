New jazz and blues spot, Le Piano, debuts in Rogers Park

A new piano bar and jazz and blues spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Le Piano , the fresh addition is located at 6970 N. Glenwood Ave. in Rogers Park.In a space where beat poets and cabaret dancers performed in the 1920s, you'll find antique furniture, theater props and a grand conservatory piano, according to Block Club Chicago . And, on Sunday nights, you can listen to Kimberly Gordon and Chris Foreman, the spot's newest artists-in-residence, who have been added to a list that has included Orbert Davis's Chicago Jazz Philharmonic.The menu features cocktails and champagne, as well as dinner items like lamb chops and French chicken, plus small plates and one-bite desserts.With a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new piano bar is off to a good start.Naomi S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 24, wrote, "Le Piano delivers an intimate setting, as well as a dynamic, engaging experience with the musicians. The the food is delicious, and the drinks are strong. ... As a music lover, I cannot emphasize enough what a treat this spot is!"Yelper Jamie M. added , "The music and the food were among the best we've had. They have a craft beer that's clean and crisp. The chicken liver pate--creamy and fresh--is a must have. The lamb chop was tender and juicy. ... We will definitely go back!"Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Le Piano is open from 5 p.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday, 5 p.m.-1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 4 p.m.-midnight on Sunday.