Lou Malnati's Pizzeria opens restaurant in Michigan Avenue Wrigley Building

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Deep-dish pizza fans have a new place to dine along Chicago's Magnificent Mile.Lou Malnati's Pizzeria has opened a full-service restaurant in the north tower of the Wrigley Building at 410 N. Michigan Avenue."To be able to set up shop in the Wrigley Building is a dream come true," said Marc Malnati, owner of Lou Malnati's. "It's been my favorite Chicago building since I was 4 years old."The 10,000 square foot space restaurant seats more than 200 people for dine-in and offers carry-out, delivery and catering services.It features a full bar and a private dining space that can accommodate groups of 30 to 40 guests. The restaurant also has a retail space with Lou Malnati's apparel and other items.In homage to the historic building, Malnati says they utilized the existing terrazzo floors that were uncovered and found still intact during renovations.The store will be open at 4:00 p.m. daily to start, with plans to open for lunch service in within two weeks.