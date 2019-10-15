Food & Drink

Lou Malnati's Pizzeria opens restaurant in Michigan Avenue Wrigley Building

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Deep-dish pizza fans have a new place to dine along Chicago's Magnificent Mile.

Lou Malnati's Pizzeria has opened a full-service restaurant in the north tower of the Wrigley Building at 410 N. Michigan Avenue.

"To be able to set up shop in the Wrigley Building is a dream come true," said Marc Malnati, owner of Lou Malnati's. "It's been my favorite Chicago building since I was 4 years old."

The 10,000 square foot space restaurant seats more than 200 people for dine-in and offers carry-out, delivery and catering services.

It features a full bar and a private dining space that can accommodate groups of 30 to 40 guests. The restaurant also has a retail space with Lou Malnati's apparel and other items.

In homage to the historic building, Malnati says they utilized the existing terrazzo floors that were uncovered and found still intact during renovations.

The store will be open at 4:00 p.m. daily to start, with plans to open for lunch service in within two weeks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagoloopchicagoitalian foodmagnificent milepizzarestaurant
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTU, CPS resume negotiations as potential strike draws closer
Nearly half surveyed in ABC7/Sun-Times poll support Chicago teachers strike
Man charged with attempted murder for throwing bowling ball at man's head in Cicero
Felicity Huffman reports to prison to serve sentence for college admissions scandal
'Serial stowaway' denied bail for bypassing security at airports
DNA from suspect's relative led to arrest in Calif. child kidnap-rape case
Mom gets 6 years in prison for faking son's illnesses
Show More
Mother accused of shooting, killing her children inside their home
Ex-Fort Worth police officer charged in fatal shooting of woman in her own home
Man walks 351 miles to meet underage teen for sex, police say
Video of how Panera prepares mac and cheese goes viral
Sneaker debate reignited: Are these Vans pink or teal?
More TOP STORIES News